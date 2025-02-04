Kazakhstan Commits to OPEC+ Agreement Amid Oil Overproduction

Kazakhstan's energy ministry has pledged to fulfill obligations under the OPEC+ agreement in 2025 and 2026, according to a statement released on Tuesday. This commitment comes as the country aims to address oil overproduction issues in 2024.

The Central Asian nation experienced a surge in oil production this year, attributed to the launch of the Tengiz field expansion project. Despite this increase, Kazakhstan remains committed to complying with the OPEC+ agreement, the ministry stated.

The energy ministry highlighted the importance of the agreement in stabilizing global oil markets, reiterating Kazakhstan's dedication to compensating for any overproduction as part of its long-term strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)