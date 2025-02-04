Left Menu

Kazakhstan Commits to OPEC+ Agreement Amid Oil Overproduction

Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced plans to meet its OPEC+ obligations in 2025 and 2026, despite increased oil production this year. The expansion of the Tengiz field led to overproduction in 2024, but Kazakhstan emphasizes the importance of adhering to the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 09:56 IST
Kazakhstan Commits to OPEC+ Agreement Amid Oil Overproduction
Representative Image Image Credit:

Kazakhstan's energy ministry has pledged to fulfill obligations under the OPEC+ agreement in 2025 and 2026, according to a statement released on Tuesday. This commitment comes as the country aims to address oil overproduction issues in 2024.

The Central Asian nation experienced a surge in oil production this year, attributed to the launch of the Tengiz field expansion project. Despite this increase, Kazakhstan remains committed to complying with the OPEC+ agreement, the ministry stated.

The energy ministry highlighted the importance of the agreement in stabilizing global oil markets, reiterating Kazakhstan's dedication to compensating for any overproduction as part of its long-term strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025