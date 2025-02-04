Kazakhstan Commits to OPEC+ Agreement Amid Oil Overproduction
Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced plans to meet its OPEC+ obligations in 2025 and 2026, despite increased oil production this year. The expansion of the Tengiz field led to overproduction in 2024, but Kazakhstan emphasizes the importance of adhering to the agreement.
The energy ministry highlighted the importance of the agreement in stabilizing global oil markets, reiterating Kazakhstan's dedication to compensating for any overproduction as part of its long-term strategy.
