Political Debates Heat Up in Parliament's Budget Session

Prime Minister Modi is set to respond to the President's address in Lok Sabha amid ongoing debates. Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's policies, leading to demands for an apology. The session also witnessed opposition demands for discussions on various reports and issues, adding tension to the proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (File Pic/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a highly anticipated address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha, marking the fourth day of the Parliament's Budget session. This comes in the wake of sharp criticism from Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Monday, lambasted the NDA government for its alleged failure to bolster the manufacturing sector through its 'Make In India' initiative. Gandhi highlighted a decrease in manufacturing's contribution to GDP from 15.3 percent in 2014 to 12.6 percent, marking the lowest point in six decades. He also advocated for a caste census, suggesting AI-driven data analysis could unlock numerous possibilities.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that during Gandhi's fiery speech, the Speaker of the House called upon him four times to provide evidence for his claims. Despite this, Gandhi exited the chamber without substantiating his allegations. Rijiju emphasized the need for accountability, stating, "When the Leader of Opposition speaks, it's crucial that their claims are backed by evidence." He warned that leniency could set a precedent allowing any opposition leader to make unverified statements and then exit without consequence.

The third day of the Budget session was further marked by a raucous atmosphere as opposition MPs disrupted proceedings during question hour, insisting on a discussion concerning the Maha Kumbh stampede. This led to multiple MPs walking out. Concurrently, Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam prepared to present the 360th report on government actions regarding youth empowerment recommendations, while MP Iqra Choudhary was set to lay the 158th report on mental health management before the House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

