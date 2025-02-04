Renewed Trade Tensions: U.S.-China Tariff Conflict Heats Up

In a swift retaliatory move, China on Tuesday slapped tariffs on U.S. imports, reigniting the trade war between the world's leading economies. This comes as President Donald Trump introduced a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports into the United States, effective immediately.

While President Trump has recently postponed tariffs on Mexico and Canada, the tension with China, considered an economic rival, continues to escalate. Experts believe China's targeted measures at key U.S. sectors could constrain American GDP growth while controlling domestic inflation risks.

Amidst ongoing negotiations, global markets remain volatile, reflecting the instability and unpredictability surrounding U.S.-China trade relations. Analysts suggest that while a resolution could temporarily ease market tensions, persistent uncertainty is likely to keep financial environments edgy in the near term.

(With inputs from agencies.)