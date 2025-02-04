Left Menu

Turbulent Trade Winds: Global Currencies React to U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar strengthened after new tariffs on Chinese goods triggered retaliatory moves from China. This led to the decline of currencies like the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar. Despite trade deals with Canada and Mexico, global trade uncertainty remains, affecting various markets and currencies worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar gained strength broadly on Tuesday as U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, spurring quick retaliation from Beijing and impacting currencies like the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar. Additionally, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened, despite a respite from separate U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration implemented a 10% tariff hike on Chinese imports from early Tuesday, to which Beijing retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods starting February 10—targeting American cars, farm machinery, and energy shipments. Concerns of an extended trade war emerged, despite recent agreements with Canada and Mexico.

The escalating tension reverberated through global financial markets. The Chinese yuan dipped to 7.3213 per dollar offshore, and the Australian dollar dropped to $0.6186. While Canadian and Mexican currencies saw temporary rebounds, ongoing trade uncertainties are expected to maintain market volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

