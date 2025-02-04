Turbulent Trade Winds: Global Currencies React to U.S.-China Tariff Tensions

The dollar gained strength broadly on Tuesday as U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports took effect, spurring quick retaliation from Beijing and impacting currencies like the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar. Additionally, the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso weakened, despite a respite from separate U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration implemented a 10% tariff hike on Chinese imports from early Tuesday, to which Beijing retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods starting February 10—targeting American cars, farm machinery, and energy shipments. Concerns of an extended trade war emerged, despite recent agreements with Canada and Mexico.

The escalating tension reverberated through global financial markets. The Chinese yuan dipped to 7.3213 per dollar offshore, and the Australian dollar dropped to $0.6186. While Canadian and Mexican currencies saw temporary rebounds, ongoing trade uncertainties are expected to maintain market volatility.

