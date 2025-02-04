Vietnam Revives Nuclear Power Plant Projects with Global Partnerships

Vietnam is reigniting discussions on the development of its first nuclear power plants, as confirmed by the government on Tuesday. Plans were initially set forth in 2009 but were halted in 2016 after the Fukushima disaster.

The government has designated state utility EVN and PetroVietnam as the chief investors, with talks involving partners from Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The move is part of Vietnam's broader strategy to expand electricity production and meet the demands of its rapidly advancing economy while focusing on cleaner energy sources.

The originally planned plants, boasting a 4-gigawatt capacity and situated in Ninh Thuan province, will be developed by Russia's Rosatom and Japan Atomic Power Co, with a new completion deadline set for 2031.

