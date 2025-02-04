Left Menu

Vietnam Revives Nuclear Power Plant Projects with Global Partnerships

Vietnam is restarting talks with Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States to develop its first two nuclear power plants, originally planned in 2009 but shelved in 2016. The plants aim to boost electricity for Vietnam's growing economy with a target completion by 2031.

Vietnam is reigniting discussions on the development of its first nuclear power plants, as confirmed by the government on Tuesday. Plans were initially set forth in 2009 but were halted in 2016 after the Fukushima disaster.

The government has designated state utility EVN and PetroVietnam as the chief investors, with talks involving partners from Russia, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States. The move is part of Vietnam's broader strategy to expand electricity production and meet the demands of its rapidly advancing economy while focusing on cleaner energy sources.

The originally planned plants, boasting a 4-gigawatt capacity and situated in Ninh Thuan province, will be developed by Russia's Rosatom and Japan Atomic Power Co, with a new completion deadline set for 2031.

