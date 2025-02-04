Madhya Pradesh Honors Maa Narmada and Empowers Youth on Narmada Jayanti

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has emphasized the vital role of Maa Narmada, referring to it as the state's "lifeline" during Narmada Jayanti celebrations. The river, originating from Amarkantak, provides crucial resources like drinking water and irrigation to various districts across Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav extended his greetings on Narmada Jayanti, underlining the spiritual and cultural significance of the Narmada River. Observed annually, this festival aligns with the seventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Magh, typically falling in January or February, and celebrates the river's sacred birth anniversary in Hindu tradition.

In a move to empower the youth, CM Yadav announced the allocation of e-scooties to 7,900 top-performing students from government schools for the academic year 2023-24. This initiative, set to take place in Bhopal, aims to inspire young individuals to achieve their life goals and promote self-sufficiency.

