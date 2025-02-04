China Imposes Strategic Export Controls on Key Minerals
China's Commerce Ministry and Customs Administration have announced export controls on key minerals including tungsten, tellurium, molybdenum, bismuth, and indium. The move is aimed at safeguarding national security interests and may impact global supply chains reliant on these materials.
In a move to protect its national security interests, China's Commerce Ministry, alongside the Customs Administration, has announced new export controls on several crucial minerals.
The mineral list includes tungsten, tellurium, molybdenum, bismuth, and indium. These materials are essential in various industries due to their unique properties.
The decision could have widespread implications for global supply chains, affecting industries across numerous countries that rely on these strategic resources.
