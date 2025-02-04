Left Menu

China Imposes New Export Controls on Strategic Metals

China is implementing export controls on tungsten, tellurium, molybdenum, bismuth, and indium to protect national security interests. Announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Customs Administration, the move is aimed at controlling these strategic metals, which are crucial for various industrial applications.

China's government has announced new export controls on several key metals to bolster national security. The Ministry of Commerce and Customs Administration confirmed the decision on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of tungsten, tellurium, molybdenum, bismuth, and indium.

The controls aim to regulate the export of these strategic metals, which serve essential roles in diverse industrial applications, from electronics to aerospace. The move reflects China's strategic priorities in managing its valuable natural resources.

This measure is expected to have significant repercussions in global supply chains, given the vital importance of these materials in numerous high-tech industries worldwide.

