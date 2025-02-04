Infrastructural Challenges: India-Bangladesh Border Fencing

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has disclosed that a significant portion of the India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced, posing a risk for cross-border crimes. Over 864 kilometers of the border, including 174.514 km deemed non-feasible, have yet to receive fencing, he informed the Lok Sabha.

While 3,232.218 km of the 4,096.7 km border has been secured, challenges persist due to land acquisition issues, objections from Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and geographic adversities like landslides. Minister Rai emphasized the urgency of completing the fencing to enhance border security and combat illegal activities like smuggling and trafficking.

The Bangladesh government has expressed its concerns about the fencing, citing potential tensions and unauthorized construction activities. Despite these objections, India's government expects continued cooperation to tackle cross-border challenges effectively, a sentiment reiterated by Rai in his parliamentary address.

