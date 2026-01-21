Left Menu

Smart Glasses Revolutionize Security at Delhi's Republic Day

The Delhi Police will enhance security for Republic Day with smart glasses that utilize facial recognition technology. These AI-enabled devices connect in real-time to a police database, aiding in the rapid identification of criminals and suspects, thus reducing reliance on manual checks during public events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:10 IST
Smart Glasses Revolutionize Security at Delhi's Republic Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police are set to introduce smart glasses equipped with facial recognition technology to bolster security during Republic Day celebrations, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

The AI-driven glasses will link directly to a police database, identifying criminals and suspects on the spot without causing disruptions in public areas, officials revealed.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive technology-enhanced security plan that also involves CCTV, drone monitoring, and AI analytics to manage crowds and ensure safety during large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extended Timeline Looms for West Bengal SIR Exercise Amidst Supreme Court Directives

Extended Timeline Looms for West Bengal SIR Exercise Amidst Supreme Court Di...

 India
2
Accelerating Deep Tech Innovation in Tamil Nadu

Accelerating Deep Tech Innovation in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Norway's Financial Strategy: A Steadfast Commitment

Norway's Financial Strategy: A Steadfast Commitment

 Global
4
EU Parliament Puts Brake on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Legal Concerns

EU Parliament Puts Brake on Mercosur Trade Deal Amid Legal Concerns

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026