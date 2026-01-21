Smart Glasses Revolutionize Security at Delhi's Republic Day
The Delhi Police will enhance security for Republic Day with smart glasses that utilize facial recognition technology. These AI-enabled devices connect in real-time to a police database, aiding in the rapid identification of criminals and suspects, thus reducing reliance on manual checks during public events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police are set to introduce smart glasses equipped with facial recognition technology to bolster security during Republic Day celebrations, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.
The AI-driven glasses will link directly to a police database, identifying criminals and suspects on the spot without causing disruptions in public areas, officials revealed.
This initiative is part of a comprehensive technology-enhanced security plan that also involves CCTV, drone monitoring, and AI analytics to manage crowds and ensure safety during large gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Embrace AI Smart Glasses for Republic Day Security
Security assessments and independent reviews indicate there is no threat to Bangladesh players, media, officials and fans in India: ICC.
Heightened Security Measures Sweep Jammu Ahead of Republic Day
Parliamentary Focus: Examining Security and AI-Based Frauds
Srinagar Tightens Security for Peaceful Republic Day Celebrations