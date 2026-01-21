Smart Glasses Revolutionize Security at Delhi's Republic Day

The Delhi Police are set to introduce smart glasses equipped with facial recognition technology to bolster security during Republic Day celebrations, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

The AI-driven glasses will link directly to a police database, identifying criminals and suspects on the spot without causing disruptions in public areas, officials revealed.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive technology-enhanced security plan that also involves CCTV, drone monitoring, and AI analytics to manage crowds and ensure safety during large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)