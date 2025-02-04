India's 2025-26 Budget: Driving Growth Amid Fiscal Challenges

The Budget for 2025-26 is poised to drive India's growth, primarily fueled by domestic demand and strategic tax cuts, according to S&P Global Ratings. Despite an income tax rebate increase, India is expected to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4%, aligning with projections.

S&P emphasizes the budget's role in gradual fiscal consolidation, a key element supporting India's 'BBB-' sovereign ratings outlook. Key revenue streams, including dividends from the central bank and underspending in capital, are expected to bolster the economy amid slower growth.

Fitch Ratings supports this view, projecting consumer spending and investments will uphold real GDP growth rates above those of comparable economies. The strategic focus on medium-term debt reduction is seen as a positive, although overall fiscal deficit cuts may have contractionary effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)