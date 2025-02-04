Markets Rebound Amid Tariff Tensions: Pepsico & Merck Earnings Undermine Optimism

U.S. stock index futures displayed cautiousness on Tuesday as investors shunned risky assets following China's introduction of retaliatory tariffs in response to new U.S. measures against Chinese goods. This move by Beijing came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 10% tariff on Chinese products.

China's calculated response underscores a desire to engage the U.S. in negotiations to avoid a full-scale trade war. Over the past weekend, Trump also implemented a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, leading to a market rebound after he agreed to temporarily pause the levies.

The stock indexes in the U.S. managed to recover from significant losses before close on Monday, although Pepsico's disappointing profit forecast and Merck's gloomy 2025 outlook added pressure. Meanwhile, Pfizer's positive earnings report offered a glimmer of hope amidst the prevailing economic uncertainty and intense focus on Federal Reserve policy signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)