Government Unveils New Measures for LGBTQ+ Rights and Welfare

The Indian government has announced a series of initiatives aimed at advancing the rights and welfare of the LGBTQ+ community. These include allowing queer partners to open joint bank accounts and recognizing them as a single household for ration card issuance, as well as enhancing their access to healthcare.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment BL Verma, in response to a Lok Sabha inquiry, detailed these measures, including advisories issued to state and Union Territory governments to treat queer partners and their access to ration cards equitably, preventing discrimination.

Further efforts include advisories on joint bank accounts, healthcare rights such as access to sex reassignment surgeries, and guidelines protecting intersex traits in infants. Legal protections against harassment, the creation of transgender welfare acts and councils, and online portals for transgender identities highlight the government's commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)