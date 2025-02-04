Left Menu

World Bank to Bolster Maharashtra Ties

World Bank's India head, Auguste Tano Kouame, met Maharashtra's Chief Minister to discuss expanding commitments, currently at USD 600 million. Discussions included urban development, agriculture productivity, innovation, and healthcare. A focus on making cities efficient and sustainable, alongside coastline development and flood resilience, was highlighted.

The World Bank is poised to deepen its partnership with Maharashtra, as confirmed by a meeting between the bank's India head, Auguste Tano Kouame, and the state's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday. The multilateral lender aims to expand its current commitments of USD 600 million across various sectors.

Kouame detailed potential projects, emphasizing urban liveability, efficient infrastructure, and sustainable urban spaces. He noted the bank's interest in enhancing transportation projects and coastline development to support local communities while preserving natural diversity.

Furthermore, the discussions covered agricultural productivity, healthcare innovation, and flood resilience initiatives. Kouame acknowledged that the current portfolio had dipped below historical averages due to the pandemic and other priorities, but expressed a desire for a stronger engagement with Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

