Athawale Hails PM Modi's Decade of Development and Success

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale praised PM Narendra Modi's recent speech, highlighting how his ten-year leadership yielded positive results in Haryana and Maharashtra, especially in youth employment and social initiatives. Modi called out deceptive election promises from opposition, showcasing BJP-led government's commitment to improving the lives of marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:55 IST
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent speech in the Lok Sabha, describing it as one that resonated with all societal sectors. Athawale acknowledged the sweeping reforms and successes under Modi's leadership over the past decade, particularly in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Athawale lauded the government's work for marginalized communities, emphasizing efforts aimed at Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other disadvantaged groups. He stated that the achievements during the BJP's tenure are evident in the election victories, highlighting development gains and job creation initiatives that have significantly benefited these regions.

During his address, PM Modi noted the BJP's electoral triumphs and criticized rival parties for making unfulfilled promises to the youth. He reiterated his commitment to providing opportunities and infrastructure to those in need, citing initiatives that have delivered four crore houses and over 12 crore toilets to uplift the impoverished and improve living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

