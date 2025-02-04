Left Menu

LIC Faces Rs 101.95 Crore GST Demand Notice

The Life Insurance Corporation of India has been issued a demand notice of Rs 101.95 crore by tax authorities for alleged GST short payment over five financial years. This notice includes penalties and interest for several states and is subject to appeal in Thane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:14 IST
LIC Faces Rs 101.95 Crore GST Demand Notice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday revealed that tax authorities have issued a demand notice of approximately Rs 101.95 crore for alleged short payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) spanning five financial years.

This demand includes penalties and interest across various states, as detailed in a regulatory filing by the company. LIC has announced that the order is contestable before the Commissioner (Appeals) in Thane.

Covering the financial years from 2017-18 to 2021-22, the notice's financial impact is limited to GST, interest, and penalties, with no substantial effect on the corporation's financial health or operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025