Market Turbulence: Stocks Rebound Amid Trade Tariff Talks

The S&P 500 climbed on Tuesday, bolstered by a surge in energy stocks, leading the charge as President Donald Trump prepared for trade discussions with China's Xi Jinping. These talks come amid the backdrop of new 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, which Beijing countered with retaliatory measures on U.S. goods.

Investors closely monitored developments, especially after Trump paused the imposition of a 25% tariff on goods from Mexico and Canada for 30 days in exchange for concessions. The market responded with gains, especially notable in megacaps including Alphabet and Nvidia ahead of their quarterly results.

Pessimism persisted among some, as companies such as PepsiCo and Merck reported issues, the former predicting lower profits and the latter pausing Gardasil shipments to China. Meanwhile, disagreements on interest-rate cuts emerged among Federal Reserve officials, adding to the economic uncertainty stirred by trade policies.

