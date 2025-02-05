Trade Talk Tensions: US-China Tariff Tug-of-War

The simmering trade tensions between the United States and China continue to escalate, with President Donald Trump expressing little hurry to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. This development comes amid Trump's imposition of a sweeping 10% tariff on all Chinese imports.

In a calibrated response, China has announced targeted tariffs on U.S. imports and signaled the possibility of further sanctions against companies like Google. The economic spat is seen as a critical moment for negotiations, as both nations stand to suffer financially from a protracted trade war.

While the world watches closely, Trump's sights may shift to the European Union next. EU leaders, predicting potential tariffs, express readiness for tough talks but urge maintaining a robust partnership. As geopolitical and market jitters swirl, stakeholders call for diplomatic solutions to prevent further economic fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)