Colombian President Advocates for Ecopetrol's Fracking Divestment to Boost Clean Energy
Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged the sale of state oil firm Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the U.S. to fund clean energy investments in Colombia. This proposal was highlighted during a live cabinet meeting, following Ecopetrol's renewed joint venture agreement with Occidental Petroleum in Texas's Permian Basin.
During the meeting, Petro directed his minister of mines and energy, Andres Camacho, to consider the divestment from fracking activities, underlining the importance of prioritizing life over death through environmental stewardship. The leftist leader's stance represents a keystone in his administration's agenda against fossil fuel dependency.
This announcement coincided with Ecopetrol's recent renewal of its joint venture with Occidental Petroleum in Texas's Permian Basin, a strategic move that reflects Petro's ambition to pivot Colombia's energy landscape towards greener alternatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
