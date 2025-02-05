Colombian President Advocates for Ecopetrol's Fracking Divestment to Boost Clean Energy

In a bold move to promote clean energy, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the sale of Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the United States. His proposal, made during a live cabinet meeting, emphasizes redirecting funds towards sustainable energy initiatives within Colombia.

During the meeting, Petro directed his minister of mines and energy, Andres Camacho, to consider the divestment from fracking activities, underlining the importance of prioritizing life over death through environmental stewardship. The leftist leader's stance represents a keystone in his administration's agenda against fossil fuel dependency.

This announcement coincided with Ecopetrol's recent renewal of its joint venture with Occidental Petroleum in Texas's Permian Basin, a strategic move that reflects Petro's ambition to pivot Colombia's energy landscape towards greener alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)