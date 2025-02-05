Left Menu

Colombian President Advocates for Ecopetrol's Fracking Divestment to Boost Clean Energy

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged the sale of state oil firm Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the U.S. to fund clean energy investments in Colombia. This proposal was highlighted during a live cabinet meeting, following Ecopetrol's renewed joint venture agreement with Occidental Petroleum in Texas's Permian Basin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:20 IST
Colombian President Advocates for Ecopetrol's Fracking Divestment to Boost Clean Energy

In a bold move to promote clean energy, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called for the sale of Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the United States. His proposal, made during a live cabinet meeting, emphasizes redirecting funds towards sustainable energy initiatives within Colombia.

During the meeting, Petro directed his minister of mines and energy, Andres Camacho, to consider the divestment from fracking activities, underlining the importance of prioritizing life over death through environmental stewardship. The leftist leader's stance represents a keystone in his administration's agenda against fossil fuel dependency.

This announcement coincided with Ecopetrol's recent renewal of its joint venture with Occidental Petroleum in Texas's Permian Basin, a strategic move that reflects Petro's ambition to pivot Colombia's energy landscape towards greener alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025