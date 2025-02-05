Left Menu

Currency Turbulence: Sino-U.S. Trade War Impact

The yuan depreciated significantly amid a new Sino-U.S. trade war as the yen strengthened amidst expectations of BOJ rate hikes. Despite China's efforts to stabilize its currency, tensions surged with new tariffs, while the global market reacted to these developments with volatility among major currencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 07:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yuan dropped sharply on Wednesday as renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China rocked markets returning from the Lunar New Year break. Meanwhile, the yen saw a jump, driven by speculation over potential rate hikes from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) this year.

The People's Bank of China set the yuan's midpoint rate stronger than expected, aiming to stabilize the currency. However, the yuan still declined over 0.5% against the dollar, reaching 7.2856 shortly after onshore trading commenced. This comes as a response to new tariffs announced by the Trump administration, intensifying the trade conflict between the economic giants.

Globally, currency volatility eased midweek after a turbulent start, with the dollar's decline offering respite to battered currencies like the euro. Meanwhile, traders are increasingly betting on further BOJ tightening, following positive data on Japan's wage growth, which could cap yen weakness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

