Madhya Pradesh CM Distributes E-Scooties to Top Students

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to distribute free e-scooties to 7,900 meritorious students from government higher secondary schools for the academic session 2023-24. This initiative aims to empower youth by rewarding top performers in the class 12th board exams, enhancing self-sufficiency among students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:55 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is poised to distribute free e-scooties to 7,900 outstanding students from government higher secondary schools. This initiative is scheduled for Wednesday at Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center, Bhopal. The move is part of the state's education department scheme rewarding academic excellence.

According to official sources, the School Education Department's scheme recognizes the top-ranking student in each government higher secondary school's class 12th board exams. Those who top their school's merit list in the 2023-24 academic session will receive an e-scooty, with a total of 7,900 students expected to benefit this year.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized his government's commitment to youth empowerment. Declaring the program a step toward making students self-sufficient, he urged students to utilize this support to achieve larger personal and societal goals. Yadav also praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in creating opportunities for every section of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

