Delhi Votes: Kharge Urges Electorate to Choose Proven Leaders
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has urged Delhi voters to support leaders who have fulfilled promises and reject those deceiving the public. With a call for all, especially first-time voters, to participate, this election aims to shape the future of Delhi with development at its core.
In a decisive call to action, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has implored the electorate of Delhi to make informed choices in the ongoing Assembly elections. His appeal, strongly advocating for those who have genuinely contributed to the city's progress, arrives amidst the first day of polling on Wednesday.
Kharge, in a public statement, emphasized the importance of electing leaders who have not only promised development but delivered on it. He warned against choosing those who have been deceptive, urging voters to think critically about the candidates' track records before casting their votes.
As Delhiites head to the polls, competition is fierce across 70 constituencies, with nearly 700 candidates vying for seats. The race in New Delhi is particularly tense, featuring high-profile challenges among Arvind Kejriwal from AAP, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
