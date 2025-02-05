Global Markets React Cautiously to Trump's Unpredictable Proposal

Uncertainty lingered in European and global markets following President Donald Trump's unexpected suggestion that the United States should assume control over the Gaza Strip to transform it into a luxurious resort destination, akin to the Riviera of the Middle East. Doubts arose about the proposal's seriousness, as it mirrored a concept pitched by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, last year. The idea, which has not significantly impacted oil prices, involves relocating Palestinians.

In Asian trading, volatility was evident, with unique movements in stocks and a decline in the U.S. dollar, coinciding with a drop in Treasury yields. On Tuesday, Wall Street had made some gains, but Nasdaq futures fell by 0.5% after Alphabet reported disappointing earnings due to high capital expenditures, resulting in a 7.6% drop in its shares and a $192 billion loss in market value.

Amid mixed performances in Asian markets, China's measured response to Trump's tariffs and its fixed yuan exchange rate prevented a sharp depreciation. European shares showed a slight decline as Trump's tariff threats towards the EU remained unspecified. Key factors influencing markets on Wednesday include vital economic data releases and speeches by Federal Reserve officials.

