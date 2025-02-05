The International Atomic Energy Agency's mission rotation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been postponed, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry. This decision follows the absence of sufficient security guarantees from Russia, which continues to exert control over the facility.

Ukrainian officials have criticized the Kremlin for allegedly employing intimidation tactics against international experts. A ministry statement accused the Russian government of leveraging blackmail to undermine the agency's impartiality, noting that this is not the first instance of such actions.

Ukraine remains firm in its stance, vowing not to permit Russia to compromise the International Atomic Energy Agency's independence or neutrality for its own objectives. The situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant remains tense as diplomatic efforts to resolve the security concerns continue.

