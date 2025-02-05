Left Menu

Security Concerns Postpone IAEA Mission

The International Atomic Energy Agency has delayed its mission rotation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant due to absent security assurances from Russia, as reported by Ukraine's foreign ministry. Ukraine accuses Russia of intimidation tactics aimed at compromising the agency's independence and neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency's mission rotation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been postponed, according to Ukraine's foreign ministry. This decision follows the absence of sufficient security guarantees from Russia, which continues to exert control over the facility.

Ukrainian officials have criticized the Kremlin for allegedly employing intimidation tactics against international experts. A ministry statement accused the Russian government of leveraging blackmail to undermine the agency's impartiality, noting that this is not the first instance of such actions.

Ukraine remains firm in its stance, vowing not to permit Russia to compromise the International Atomic Energy Agency's independence or neutrality for its own objectives. The situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant remains tense as diplomatic efforts to resolve the security concerns continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

