Kapil Sibal Urges Voter Participation Amid Delhi Assembly Elections
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal voted in the Delhi Assembly polls, urging citizens to cast their votes as a civic duty. He criticized remarks promoting 'Viksit Bharat' without addressing educational gaps. Meanwhile, Delhi's voter turnout varied across districts, with a notable 19.95% participation recorded by 11 am.
- Country:
- India
As polling began for the Delhi Assembly elections, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal exercised his voting rights, urging citizens to fulfill their civic duty by participating in the electoral process. Emphasizing the importance of voting, Sibal stated that every citizen must engage to ensure their chosen representatives serve the community effectively.
Criticizing recent remarks advocating for a 'Viksit Bharat', Sibal emphasized that India cannot progress without a solid educational foundation. He condemned such statements, especially by officials, as they border on electoral campaigning, which compromises the integrity of the democratic process. Sibal called for the Election Commission of India to uphold political purity by implementing necessary measures.
The Election Commission reported a 19.95 percent voter turnout by 11 am, after a slow start in the initial hours. The highest participation was noted in the North East district, while the Central district lagged behind. The Delhi elections, along with by-polls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, witnessed voters casting their ballots under tight security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa CM's Dynamic Push for Educational and Rural Development
Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich: education, career as pilot and CEO, retirement
BJP Unveils Second Manifesto for Delhi Polls with Promises of Free Education and Anti-Corruption Stance
BJP releases second poll manifesto, says party to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.
BITSoM: Cultivating Future-Ready Leaders Through Innovative MBA Education