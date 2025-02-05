U.S. Postal Service Halts China Parcels Amid Tariff Tensions
The U.S. Postal Service temporarily stopped parcel shipments from China and Hong Kong after Trump ended a trade provision benefiting retailers like Temu and Shein. This follows a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and aims to curb fentanyl flow disguised as low-cost goods. Greater scrutiny awaits such shipments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:20 IST
The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of parcel shipments from China and Hong Kong this week after President Donald Trump's trade policy shifts.
These changes include a 10% tariff imposition on Chinese goods and the closure of the 'de minimis' exemption.
This strategic move aims to curb the influx of chemical materials linked to the opioid crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI
Trump's Trade Tactics: A Boon for China?
Trump Eyes Possible China Visit in 2023
Assessing the Impact: U.S.-China Phase 1 Trade Deal in Focus