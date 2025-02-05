Left Menu

U.S. Postal Service Halts China Parcels Amid Tariff Tensions

The U.S. Postal Service temporarily stopped parcel shipments from China and Hong Kong after Trump ended a trade provision benefiting retailers like Temu and Shein. This follows a 10% tariff on Chinese goods and aims to curb fentanyl flow disguised as low-cost goods. Greater scrutiny awaits such shipments.

The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of parcel shipments from China and Hong Kong this week after President Donald Trump's trade policy shifts.

These changes include a 10% tariff imposition on Chinese goods and the closure of the 'de minimis' exemption.

This strategic move aims to curb the influx of chemical materials linked to the opioid crisis.

