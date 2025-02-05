Left Menu

JSW Energy Secures West Bengal Thermal Power Project

JSW Energy has won an order to develop a 1,600 MW thermal power project in West Bengal, bringing its total generation capacity to 30 GW. The project was secured through rigorous competitive bidding by WBSEDCL, marking a major achievement for the company within the private power sector.

JSW Energy Secures West Bengal Thermal Power Project
In a significant move, JSW Energy announced on Wednesday that it has secured an order to develop a major 1,600 MW greenfield thermal power project in West Bengal. The order was won through a competitive bidding process organized by the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL).

This new project involves the construction and operation of a 1,600 MW (2x800 MW) super/ultra-supercritical domestic coal-based Thermal Power Plant. The project takes the company's total locked-in generation capacity to an impressive milestone of 30 GW, with the thermal component of this capacity amounting to 9 GW.

JSW Energy is part of the USD 24 billion JSW Group and stands as one of India's leading private-sector power producers. The company has set an ambitious target to achieve 20 GW of generation capacity well ahead of 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

