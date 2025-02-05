Heroic Homemaker Saves Husband from Drowning in 40-foot Well

A Piravom homemaker displayed exceptional bravery to rescue her husband from a 40-foot-deep well after he fell during a pepper-plucking mishap.

Risking her safety, she descended into the well using a rope, holding her husband, who was nearly unconscious, until fire and rescue teams arrived to assist in their extraction.

Despite health issues exacerbating his fall, both were rescued without major injuries, thanks to her quick-thinking actions that were captured and broadcast by television channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)