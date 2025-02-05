Left Menu

Heroic Homemaker Saves Husband from Drowning in 40-foot Well

In Piravom, Kerala, a homemaker heroically saved her husband from drowning after he fell into a 40-foot well. Climbing down with a rope, she sustained injuries while keeping him afloat until rescue personnel arrived. Her courage prevented serious harm, and both survived without major injuries.

A Piravom homemaker displayed exceptional bravery to rescue her husband from a 40-foot-deep well after he fell during a pepper-plucking mishap.

Risking her safety, she descended into the well using a rope, holding her husband, who was nearly unconscious, until fire and rescue teams arrived to assist in their extraction.

Despite health issues exacerbating his fall, both were rescued without major injuries, thanks to her quick-thinking actions that were captured and broadcast by television channels.

