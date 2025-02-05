Left Menu

Powering the Future: Atlanta Electricals Ltd's IPO Unveiled

Atlanta Electricals Ltd has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to launch an IPO, aiming to raise funds through a combination of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale. The company intends to utilize proceeds to pay off debt, support working capital, and other corporate needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:57 IST
Powering the Future: Atlanta Electricals Ltd's IPO Unveiled
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Atlanta Electricals Ltd, a prominent manufacturer specializing in power, auto, and inverter duty transformers, has taken the initial step in its journey to go public. The company has submitted preliminary documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), aiming for approval to initiate its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

Based in Gujarat, Atlanta Electricals has structured its IPO as a mix of fresh equity shares amounting to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) featuring 38.1 lakh equity shares by promoters and other interested sellers. This strategic move is outlined in the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

Included in the offer is a block of equity shares reserved specifically for qualifying employees. The company is also exploring the possibility of securing Rs 80 crore in a pre-IPO placement, which, if successful, would lead to a reduction in the size of the new issue. The funds raised are planned to be allocated for debt repayment, supporting working capital, and general corporate activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025