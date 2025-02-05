Powering the Future: Atlanta Electricals Ltd's IPO Unveiled

Atlanta Electricals Ltd, a prominent manufacturer specializing in power, auto, and inverter duty transformers, has taken the initial step in its journey to go public. The company has submitted preliminary documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), aiming for approval to initiate its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).

Based in Gujarat, Atlanta Electricals has structured its IPO as a mix of fresh equity shares amounting to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) featuring 38.1 lakh equity shares by promoters and other interested sellers. This strategic move is outlined in the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

Included in the offer is a block of equity shares reserved specifically for qualifying employees. The company is also exploring the possibility of securing Rs 80 crore in a pre-IPO placement, which, if successful, would lead to a reduction in the size of the new issue. The funds raised are planned to be allocated for debt repayment, supporting working capital, and general corporate activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)