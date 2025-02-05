Powering the Future: Atlanta Electricals Ltd's IPO Unveiled
Atlanta Electricals Ltd has filed preliminary papers with SEBI to launch an IPO, aiming to raise funds through a combination of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale. The company intends to utilize proceeds to pay off debt, support working capital, and other corporate needs.
- Country:
- India
Atlanta Electricals Ltd, a prominent manufacturer specializing in power, auto, and inverter duty transformers, has taken the initial step in its journey to go public. The company has submitted preliminary documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), aiming for approval to initiate its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO).
Based in Gujarat, Atlanta Electricals has structured its IPO as a mix of fresh equity shares amounting to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) featuring 38.1 lakh equity shares by promoters and other interested sellers. This strategic move is outlined in the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.
Included in the offer is a block of equity shares reserved specifically for qualifying employees. The company is also exploring the possibility of securing Rs 80 crore in a pre-IPO placement, which, if successful, would lead to a reduction in the size of the new issue. The funds raised are planned to be allocated for debt repayment, supporting working capital, and general corporate activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navin Mart: Pioneering the Future of E-Commerce in Gujarat
Gujarat's Free Haemophilia Injections: A Lifeline for Patients
'Provocative' song case: SC issues notice to Gujarat govt. on plea of Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi against HC order.
Rapid Response Prevents Ammonia Gas Disaster in Gujarat
Gujarat's Landmark Local Elections: A Test for OBC Quota