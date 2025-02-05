Left Menu

RBI's Rate Cut Deliberations: A Turning Point for India's Economy?

Following the Union Budget, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started deliberations on the monetary policy, expected to lead to a 25 basis-point rate cut. This decision, amid stabilizing inflation and economic momentum, could drive consumption and boost sectors like real estate and fintech.

Updated: 05-02-2025 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Union Budget announcements, the Reserve Bank of India has embarked on deliberations over the monetary policy, which might result in the country's first rate cut in five years. This potential 25 basis-point reduction is anticipated to complement fiscal initiatives aimed at stimulating consumption-driven growth.

Experts suggest that the RBI's move could significantly impact various sectors, particularly real estate, by lowering home loan rates and enhancing affordability, thus encouraging housing demand. As inflation appears to be stabilizing, the central bank faces the challenge of balancing risks amidst global uncertainties.

The RBI's consistent approach to inflation and growth has been beneficial for fintech companies and MSMEs, providing predictable conditions for business planning. With a watchful eye on exchange rate fluctuations, the central bank's upcoming decision is crucial for sustaining economic momentum.

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

