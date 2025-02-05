Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Partners with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank for Customized Vehicle Financing

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank to offer tailored vehicle finance solutions. This collaboration will enable the auto giant and the bank to deliver customized financial options to their diverse customer base, reinforcing their commitment to comprehensive financial services.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Maruti_Corp)
Maruti Suzuki India announced a strategic collaboration with Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank on Wednesday. The alliance aims to deliver bespoke vehicle finance solutions to customers across the region.

The signing of a memorandum of understanding allows both organizations to offer tailored financial packages, catering to the distinct needs of their clientele, according to a joint statement.

Partho Banerjee, Maruti Suzuki India's Senior Executive Officer for Marketing & Sales, emphasized that this agreement supports their goal of providing an inclusive range of financial options. Meanwhile, Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Dhupar highlighted the partnership's potential in extending the bank's outreach with specialized financing offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

