Tragic Blast at Sivakasi Firecracker Factory: One Dead, Seven Injured

An explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar claimed one life and injured seven others. Rescue operations are ongoing. Authorities report no other casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:00 IST
Visuals from the site of incident (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion rocked a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday, resulting in the death of one individual, say officials. The blast also left seven people injured, according to reports from the Fire and Rescue Department.

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, rescue operations were initiated to ensure the safety and retrieval of all individuals within the premises. Emergency services responded swiftly to contain any further risk from the incident.

Authorities confirmed there have been no additional casualties, while efforts to determine the cause of the explosion are currently underway. The factory has been sealed pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

