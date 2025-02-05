Postal Suspension: Impacting Global Trade and E-commerce

The United States Postal Service is temporarily stopping parcel services from China and Hong Kong. This move follows a policy change initiated by President Trump, who ended the 'de minimis' trade provision. This provision allowed retailers, such as Shein and Temu, to ship low-value packages to the U.S. without paying duties.

With the new trade policy, an additional 10% tariff has been imposed on Chinese goods, and the removal of the 'de minimis' exemption comes amid accusations against Beijing for not controlling fentanyl imports to the U.S. Companies are now facing intensified scrutiny, which impacts logistics significantly.

Retailers, logistics firms, and consumers are all witnessing the repercussions as the administration attempts to curb Chinese imports. Companies like Easyship are advising clients to consider local distribution solutions. The logistical shift is likely to complicate U.S.-China trade relations further, impacting consumers and local suppliers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)