Left Menu

Postal Suspension: Impacting Global Trade and E-commerce

The U.S. Postal Service is halting parcel services from China and Hong Kong due to trade policy changes by President Trump, affecting retailers like Temu and Shein. The modification ends the 'de minimis' exemption, adding burdens like tariffs and customs paperwork, creating challenges for international deliveries and U.S. e-commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:11 IST
Postal Suspension: Impacting Global Trade and E-commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Postal Service is temporarily stopping parcel services from China and Hong Kong. This move follows a policy change initiated by President Trump, who ended the 'de minimis' trade provision. This provision allowed retailers, such as Shein and Temu, to ship low-value packages to the U.S. without paying duties.

With the new trade policy, an additional 10% tariff has been imposed on Chinese goods, and the removal of the 'de minimis' exemption comes amid accusations against Beijing for not controlling fentanyl imports to the U.S. Companies are now facing intensified scrutiny, which impacts logistics significantly.

Retailers, logistics firms, and consumers are all witnessing the repercussions as the administration attempts to curb Chinese imports. Companies like Easyship are advising clients to consider local distribution solutions. The logistical shift is likely to complicate U.S.-China trade relations further, impacting consumers and local suppliers globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025