Left Menu

Canada's December Trade Surplus: Energy Exports Drive Growth

Canada recorded its first trade surplus in ten months in December, reaching C$708 million, driven by increased energy exports and higher crude oil prices. The surplus with the U.S. grew, while imports fell slightly. Retaliatory tariffs were rolled back, highlighting the dynamic trade relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:05 IST
Canada's December Trade Surplus: Energy Exports Drive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant economic development, Canada achieved a trade surplus of C$708 million in December, marking its first in ten months. This growth stems from a robust 4.9% increase in exports, primarily in energy sectors, thanks to higher crude oil prices and a weaker local currency, as revealed by Statistics Canada.

With imports climbing at a slower 2.3% rate, the trade surplus surpassed expectations, as analysts had anticipated a C$750 million surplus. The surplus with the U.S. expanded for a second month, reaching C$11.3 billion, driven by energy export growth, though U.S. imports decreased by 1.5%.

Despite a decrease in the annual merchandise surplus with the U.S. from 2023 to 2024, the bilateral trade volume remains substantial at over C$1 trillion, underpinning 17.8% of Canada's GDP. The trade balance with non-U.S. countries, however, widened, indicating a nuanced global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025