Canada's December Trade Surplus: Energy Exports Drive Growth

In a significant economic development, Canada achieved a trade surplus of C$708 million in December, marking its first in ten months. This growth stems from a robust 4.9% increase in exports, primarily in energy sectors, thanks to higher crude oil prices and a weaker local currency, as revealed by Statistics Canada.

With imports climbing at a slower 2.3% rate, the trade surplus surpassed expectations, as analysts had anticipated a C$750 million surplus. The surplus with the U.S. expanded for a second month, reaching C$11.3 billion, driven by energy export growth, though U.S. imports decreased by 1.5%.

Despite a decrease in the annual merchandise surplus with the U.S. from 2023 to 2024, the bilateral trade volume remains substantial at over C$1 trillion, underpinning 17.8% of Canada's GDP. The trade balance with non-U.S. countries, however, widened, indicating a nuanced global trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)