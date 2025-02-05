Canada's Trade Triumph: December Breakthrough

Canada recorded its first trade surplus in nearly a year in December, thanks to a robust expansion in exports compared to imports. This development was largely attributed to heightened U.S. demand and businesses stockpiling inventory amid looming tariff concerns.

The trade surplus, amounting to C$708 million, marked a significant shift from the previous month's C$986 million deficit, with exports surging 4.9%, according to Statistics Canada. Energy product shipments to the U.S. were a primary contributor, alongside rising crude oil prices and a weakened Canadian dollar.

Analysts had anticipated a slightly higher surplus, but the actual figures revealed a compelling trend as Canada's trade surplus with its largest partner, the U.S., grew for the second consecutive month, reaching C$11.3 billion in December.

