Left Menu

Canada's Trade Triumph: December Breakthrough

In December, Canada reported its first trade surplus in 10 months, driven by a rise in exports to the U.S., particularly energy products. The surplus reached C$708 million, aided by increased crude oil prices and a weaker Canadian dollar. U.S. demand and potential tariffs influenced trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:38 IST
Canada's Trade Triumph: December Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada recorded its first trade surplus in nearly a year in December, thanks to a robust expansion in exports compared to imports. This development was largely attributed to heightened U.S. demand and businesses stockpiling inventory amid looming tariff concerns.

The trade surplus, amounting to C$708 million, marked a significant shift from the previous month's C$986 million deficit, with exports surging 4.9%, according to Statistics Canada. Energy product shipments to the U.S. were a primary contributor, alongside rising crude oil prices and a weakened Canadian dollar.

Analysts had anticipated a slightly higher surplus, but the actual figures revealed a compelling trend as Canada's trade surplus with its largest partner, the U.S., grew for the second consecutive month, reaching C$11.3 billion in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025