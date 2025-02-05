Iran Calls for OPEC Unity Against U.S. Sanctions

In a strong appeal to OPEC members, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for unity to resist potential U.S. sanctions intended to reduce Tehran's oil exports to zero. His comments followed President Donald Trump's announcement to reinstate the 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran.

Pezeshkian's plea was made during a meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, as Iran holds the rotating OPEC presidency this year. The Iranian leader stressed that a united front among OPEC members could thwart U.S. efforts to levy sanctions that impact oil markets.

Despite U.S. sanctions, Iran's oil exports peaked under President Joe Biden's tenure. Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad warned that unilateral sanctions against major oil producers threaten market stability and global consumer interests. Paknejad highlighted upstream investment as a critical challenge for future energy security.

