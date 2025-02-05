Protests Erupt Over Controversial UGC Draft Rules in Delhi

In a significant political pushback against the University Grants Commission (UGC) draft rules, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, along with various DMK MPs, are set to participate in a protest in Delhi on February 6. The protest, spearheaded by the DMK's student wing, will be held at Jantar Mantar, symbolizing broad opposition from several leaders within the INDIA bloc.

The opposition follows the Tamil Nadu Assembly's resolution passed on January 9, which calls for the retraction of the contentious UGC draft rules. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, addressing the Assembly, criticized the rules as a threat to federalism and emphasized their potential negative impact on the state's higher education system.

The UGC's new guidelines propose allowing candidates to qualify for teaching positions even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are in different disciplines by clearing the UGC-NET. Additionally, the selection process for vice-chancellors would be more inclusive, accommodating professionals from varied fields. UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar defended the proposals, stating that they remove ambiguity and enhance transparency, even as teachers and state officials voice concerns.

