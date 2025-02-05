Independent Constable's Iconic Shoe Campaign Pledges to Stamp Out Corruption

Pankaj, a constable and an independent candidate contesting from the New Delhi constituency, declared the shoe as his electoral symbol, which he describes as a 'powerful tool against corruption'. Speaking to ANI, he asserted that a victory would take him to Vidhan Sabha, while a loss would see him continue in his policing duties.

'I am a Constable in Delhi Police and running as an independent candidate. My symbol is a shoe, a formidable sight for the corrupt, who flee at its presence,' Pankaj stated. 'This day will be etched in golden letters in the annals of Democracy.' He expressed his commitment to return to his duties if unsuccessful.

Pankaj, with 22 years in the Delhi Police, demonstrated deep insight into the city's challenges and vowed to tackle these issues for the citizens, stemming from his 40 years of residence in Delhi. He committed to working relentlessly for the public benefit and solving their pressing problems.

Meanwhile, exit polls suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form Delhi's next government, with most surveys depicting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as trailing. While opinions varied, predictions range from a BJP victory in 51-60 seats out of 70. However, two exit polls hinted at a potential AAP victory.

These projections followed the closure of voting in the Delhi assembly elections on Wednesday. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)