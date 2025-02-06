Rahim Al-Hussaini: The New Spiritual Leader of Ismaili Muslims

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini ascended as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims after his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV's will was unsealed. The move marks a new chapter in the Aga Khan Development Network's long-standing legacy of humanitarian efforts and societal advancement worldwide.

The late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was renowned for his vast wealth and numerous development projects. Following his passing in Lisbon, the community is preparing for his funeral in the coming days. Rahim, the eldest son, was born in 1971 and has long been active in environmental and developmental programs.

Throughout his life, Rahim has balanced family responsibilities with leadership roles within the Aga Khan Development Network, focusing heavily on climate change and poverty alleviation. His new role as Imam further solidifies the historical religious and humanitarian influence the Aga Khan network has sustained since the 1830s.

(With inputs from agencies.)