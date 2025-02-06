Left Menu

Rahim Al-Hussaini: The New Spiritual Leader of Ismaili Muslims

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the 50th hereditary Imam of Ismaili Muslims following the passing of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV. The Ismaili community spans globally. Rahim, noted for his environmental and poverty alleviation efforts, continues the legacy of development work established by his forebearers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 00:09 IST
Rahim Al-Hussaini: The New Spiritual Leader of Ismaili Muslims

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini ascended as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims after his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV's will was unsealed. The move marks a new chapter in the Aga Khan Development Network's long-standing legacy of humanitarian efforts and societal advancement worldwide.

The late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV was renowned for his vast wealth and numerous development projects. Following his passing in Lisbon, the community is preparing for his funeral in the coming days. Rahim, the eldest son, was born in 1971 and has long been active in environmental and developmental programs.

Throughout his life, Rahim has balanced family responsibilities with leadership roles within the Aga Khan Development Network, focusing heavily on climate change and poverty alleviation. His new role as Imam further solidifies the historical religious and humanitarian influence the Aga Khan network has sustained since the 1830s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025