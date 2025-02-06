Left Menu

Market Jitters: Stocks Rise as Trade War Fears Ease

U.S. stocks closed with gains amid a volatile session, counterbalanced by mixed economic data and easing trade war fears. Major U.S. indices showed progress despite tech sector struggles, and European and Asian markets also ended positively. Treasury yields and oil prices fell, while gold hit record highs.

In a day marked by volatility, U.S. stocks managed to close with gains on Wednesday as easing fears of a global trade war helped balance out disappointing earnings and mixed economic data. Notably, benchmark Treasury yields dropped as uncertainties persisted from ongoing tariff tensions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index remained flat with meager gains due to disappointing financial results from Alphabet, which stoked skepticism about artificial intelligence investments. Meanwhile, President Trump's controversial announcement of a U.S. takeover prediction of the Gaza Strip contributed to market uncertainty.

Elsewhere, global markets also showed resilience, with European and Asian stocks closing higher. Despite recent jitters, investors sought refuge in gold, prompting a rally to record highs, as oil prices declined amid concerns over U.S.-China trade relations.

