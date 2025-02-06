Amit Shah Hails Historic Railway Investment in Gujarat

In a significant move for Gujarat's infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their historic allocation of Rs 17,155 crore for the state's railways in the 2025 Union Budget. Shah highlighted this as a testament to the leadership's commitment to elevating the railway network, both in Gujarat and nationwide.

Shah compared this substantial investment with the previous allocation of just Rs 589 crore from 2009 to 2014 under the opposition government. The current government's focus is evident as the funding has escalated by 29 times, significantly enhancing the railway infrastructure of Gujarat. Shah also noted the remarkable progress in the electrification of tracks, now reaching 97% coverage, a 22-fold increase in the past decade.

Furthermore, Shah announced plans for developing 87 stations across Gujarat into Amrit Stations, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,303 crore, with key stations like Ahmedabad and Vadodara included. Redevelopment of major stations such as Gandhinagar Capital and Surat is underway. This transformation is expected to boost trade, transportation, and employment, marking a golden era for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)