Left Menu

Amit Shah Hails Historic Railway Investment in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked PM Modi and FM Sitharaman for Rs 17,155 crore allocated to Gujarat's railways in the 2025 Union Budget. The investment marks a significant growth from previous years and focuses on electrification and station development, boosting Gujarat's transportation and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:27 IST
Amit Shah Hails Historic Railway Investment in Gujarat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Pic/@AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for Gujarat's infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their historic allocation of Rs 17,155 crore for the state's railways in the 2025 Union Budget. Shah highlighted this as a testament to the leadership's commitment to elevating the railway network, both in Gujarat and nationwide.

Shah compared this substantial investment with the previous allocation of just Rs 589 crore from 2009 to 2014 under the opposition government. The current government's focus is evident as the funding has escalated by 29 times, significantly enhancing the railway infrastructure of Gujarat. Shah also noted the remarkable progress in the electrification of tracks, now reaching 97% coverage, a 22-fold increase in the past decade.

Furthermore, Shah announced plans for developing 87 stations across Gujarat into Amrit Stations, at an estimated cost of Rs 6,303 crore, with key stations like Ahmedabad and Vadodara included. Redevelopment of major stations such as Gandhinagar Capital and Surat is underway. This transformation is expected to boost trade, transportation, and employment, marking a golden era for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modernizing Health Financing with Digital Payments, AI, and Data Analytics

Bridging Data and Action: How MPI is Revolutionizing Poverty Policy Worldwide

Why Women Earn Less: The Link Between Misogyny and the Gender Wage Gap

AfDB’s Bold Plan: Mitigating Currency Risks to Boost Africa’s Green Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025