Two-Year-Old Rescued After Falling Into Surat Manhole

A tragic incident occurred in Surat, Gujarat, as a two-year-old boy fell into a manhole on Wednesday. According to officials, the manhole was damaged by a heavy vehicle in Variav village, leading to the unfortunate accident.

Upon learning of the situation, a team from the fire department swiftly responded, initiating a rigorous search and rescue operation. Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh reported that around 60-70 workers were deployed in an effort to locate and rescue the child, covering a search area of 100-150 meters.

Details remain scarce as rescue efforts continue. Chief Fire Officer Parikh noted that the operation may require some time, emphasizing the complexity of the situation. Residents and officials alike await further updates on the child's condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)