Left Menu

AI Surge Fuels China-Hong Kong Stock Rally

China and Hong Kong stocks advanced, buoyed by the tech sector, as investors showed enthusiasm for domestic artificial intelligence firms. The breakthrough by AI start-up DeepSeek spurred significant market gains, particularly in semiconductor and technology indexes. Analysts see renewed confidence in China's AI sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:23 IST
AI Surge Fuels China-Hong Kong Stock Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stocks made notable gains on Thursday, propelled by investor optimism in the tech sector, particularly artificial intelligence. This uptick follows significant developments by Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek, sparking fresh interest in the domestic market.

Midday trading saw China's blue-chip CSI300 index climb by 0.69%, while the Shanghai Composite increased by 0.76% to 3,254.12 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose by 0.29% to 20,655.94, with AI-related sectors driving these gains across both local and international markets.

Highlighted success stories include Naura and SMIC, witnessing surges in their stock prices due to the ongoing AI enthusiasm. This reflects a broader sentiment shift that positions China's AI sector as a burgeoning force, challenging existing assumptions about its global standing amid volatile market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

Angola’s Freight Transport Faces Sustainability Challenges: UNCTAD Report Calls for Urgent Reforms

Pakistan’s Urgent Need for Epidemic Risk Financing: Key Insights from Country Diagnostics Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025