AI Surge Fuels China-Hong Kong Stock Rally
China and Hong Kong stocks advanced, buoyed by the tech sector, as investors showed enthusiasm for domestic artificial intelligence firms. The breakthrough by AI start-up DeepSeek spurred significant market gains, particularly in semiconductor and technology indexes. Analysts see renewed confidence in China's AI sector.
China and Hong Kong stocks made notable gains on Thursday, propelled by investor optimism in the tech sector, particularly artificial intelligence. This uptick follows significant developments by Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek, sparking fresh interest in the domestic market.
Midday trading saw China's blue-chip CSI300 index climb by 0.69%, while the Shanghai Composite increased by 0.76% to 3,254.12 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose by 0.29% to 20,655.94, with AI-related sectors driving these gains across both local and international markets.
Highlighted success stories include Naura and SMIC, witnessing surges in their stock prices due to the ongoing AI enthusiasm. This reflects a broader sentiment shift that positions China's AI sector as a burgeoning force, challenging existing assumptions about its global standing amid volatile market conditions.
