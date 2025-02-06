AI Surge Fuels China-Hong Kong Stock Rally

China and Hong Kong stocks made notable gains on Thursday, propelled by investor optimism in the tech sector, particularly artificial intelligence. This uptick follows significant developments by Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek, sparking fresh interest in the domestic market.

Midday trading saw China's blue-chip CSI300 index climb by 0.69%, while the Shanghai Composite increased by 0.76% to 3,254.12 points. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose by 0.29% to 20,655.94, with AI-related sectors driving these gains across both local and international markets.

Highlighted success stories include Naura and SMIC, witnessing surges in their stock prices due to the ongoing AI enthusiasm. This reflects a broader sentiment shift that positions China's AI sector as a burgeoning force, challenging existing assumptions about its global standing amid volatile market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)