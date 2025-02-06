PMC's Swift Action: 30 Water Plants Sealed Amid Pune's GBS Outbreak

In a decisive move to counter the spreading outbreak of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the sealing of 30 private water supply units located in Nanded village, Dhayari, and surrounding regions along Sinhgad Road in Pune. These locales are identified as the outbreak's epicenter, PMC officials stated on Thursday.

The intervention followed the collection of water samples from these plants, which were deemed unsafe for consumption. Violations included operation without proper authorization and contamination with Escherichia coli bacteria. Some plants were also found to be neglecting the use of necessary disinfectants such as chlorine to manage contamination.

Head of the PMC water supply department, Nandkishor Jagtap, confirmed that these measures targeted several private reverse osmosis (RO) water plants. With operations temporarily halted, the municipality is devising a standard operating procedure for these facilities to resume safely. This form of vigilance is integral to managing the outbreak.

In a related bulletin, Maharashtra's State Health Department noted four additional suspected cases of GBS in Pune district, escalating the state tally to 170 cases. The virus has led to five deaths, with 132 cases confirmed as GBS. Among those affected, 33 are from the Pune MC region, and 86 are from newly incorporated villages within the PMC jurisdiction. To date, 62 patients have been discharged, while 61 remain in critical care, and 20 are reliant on ventilators.

GBS is characterized as an autoimmune disorder causing the immune system to erroneously target the peripheral nerves, potentially leading to muscular weakness or paralysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)