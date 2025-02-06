ArcelorMittal's Long-Steel Lifeline: Government Talks Delay Closure

ArcelorMittal South Africa has announced a one-month delay in closing its long-steel plant, a decision resulting from active discussions with the government aiming to save the business. Initially set to begin winding down last month, the plant's operations continue in response to heightened orders and negotiations.

The company's statement promises to reveal the talks' outcome by month-end. Financial relief comes in the form of a 380 million rand ($20.44 million) loan from its significant shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa.

ArcelorMittal South Africa reported a headline loss of 5.1 billion rand for the last fiscal year, a steep increase from the 1.89 billion rand loss in 2023. Contributing factors include soft demand, high logistics costs, and cheap imports from China, which have led to potential job losses for 3,500 workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)