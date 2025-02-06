Left Menu

Supreme Court Shields Discovery India After Asaram Bapu Documentary Controversy

The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to Discovery Communications India officials following threats after their documentary on Asaram Bapu. The court directed police in multiple states to protect the broadcaster's staff and offices while addressing the petitioner's travel difficulties due to intimidation.

Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday provided interim protection to officials of Discovery Communications India, who reportedly faced threats following the release of their documentary series 'Cult of Fear: Asaram Bapu'.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan, directed police authorities across at least seven states to ensure the safety of the company's personnel and properties.

This decision comes after Discovery Communications India filed a petition citing difficulties for their senior staff to freely travel due to online and in-person threats linked to their documentary on the controversial spiritual leader Asaram Bapu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

