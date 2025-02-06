Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Speculations

European shares reached a record high and bond markets were under pressure as traders focused on global interest rate trends. While Britain's pound fell before a Bank of England rate cut, the STOXX 600 rose due to positive earnings. Global trade uncertainties continue but markets remain optimistic.

Updated: 06-02-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares soared to unprecedented heights on Thursday as traders keenly observed global interest rate trends following trade war concerns. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% with support from strong earnings by AstraZeneca and mining companies.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street futures showed positive signals. Investors anticipated Amazon's upcoming earnings, especially after disappointing performance reports from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet earlier in the week. Meanwhile, the pound declined in anticipation of a Bank of England rate cut.

China continued its collaborative stance against unilateral tariffs, boosting market confidence globally. Although trade uncertainties linger under U.S. President Trump, global bond yields reflected optimism with the dollar regaining its strength against major currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

