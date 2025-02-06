Global Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Speculations

European shares soared to unprecedented heights on Thursday as traders keenly observed global interest rate trends following trade war concerns. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% with support from strong earnings by AstraZeneca and mining companies.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street futures showed positive signals. Investors anticipated Amazon's upcoming earnings, especially after disappointing performance reports from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet earlier in the week. Meanwhile, the pound declined in anticipation of a Bank of England rate cut.

China continued its collaborative stance against unilateral tariffs, boosting market confidence globally. Although trade uncertainties linger under U.S. President Trump, global bond yields reflected optimism with the dollar regaining its strength against major currencies.

