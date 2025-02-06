Left Menu

Modi Targets Congress, Lauds BJP's Development Strategy in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for its appeasement politics, contrasting it with BJP's focus on total saturation and development for all. PM Modi emphasized the government's dedication to equitable resource distribution and highlighted initiatives from the union budget aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and neglected regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of indulging in appeasement politics. Addressing the Rajya Sabha during the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Modi underscored the BJP-led NDA government's commitment to 'shantushtikaran' or total saturation, as opposed to 'tushtikaran'.

The Prime Minister emphasized that his administration lives by the tenet of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', striving to ensure India's resources reach every beneficiary without pilferage. Over the past decade, these efforts have yielded substantial results, he claimed, including granting constitutional status to the OBC Commission, a long-pending demand.

Highlighting proposals in the union budget, Modi pointed out tax relief for the middle class and targeted support for sectors like leather, footwear, and toys, predominantly employing poorer segments. He reiterated the focus on villagers in border areas, previously overlooked, positioning them as 'first villages' to tackle developmental challenges directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

