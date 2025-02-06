Tata Power Triumphs: Trombay Unit Restored Post-Fire
Tata Power has successfully restored operations of unit 5 at Trombay Thermal Power Station in Mumbai after a fire incident last September. The unit was affected on September 23, 2024, by a fire in the cable vault. The company ensured minimal disruption and rapid restoration with coordinated efforts.
Tata Power announced on Thursday that they have successfully restored operations at unit 5 of the Trombay Thermal Power Station in Mumbai after a fire incident. The fire, which occurred on September 23, 2024, disrupted operations by affecting the cable vault.
The company, through a coordinated effort with fire safety authorities, contained the fire swiftly. They assessed the damage caused by the incident and implemented a rapid restoration plan.
This swift action by Tata Power's Trombay team ensured minimal disruption to the power supply, demonstrating efficiency and resilience in handling crises at important infrastructure sites.
