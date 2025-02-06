Left Menu

Tata Power Triumphs: Trombay Unit Restored Post-Fire

Tata Power has successfully restored operations of unit 5 at Trombay Thermal Power Station in Mumbai after a fire incident last September. The unit was affected on September 23, 2024, by a fire in the cable vault. The company ensured minimal disruption and rapid restoration with coordinated efforts.

Updated: 06-02-2025 18:15 IST
Tata Power Triumphs: Trombay Unit Restored Post-Fire
  • India

Tata Power announced on Thursday that they have successfully restored operations at unit 5 of the Trombay Thermal Power Station in Mumbai after a fire incident. The fire, which occurred on September 23, 2024, disrupted operations by affecting the cable vault.

The company, through a coordinated effort with fire safety authorities, contained the fire swiftly. They assessed the damage caused by the incident and implemented a rapid restoration plan.

This swift action by Tata Power's Trombay team ensured minimal disruption to the power supply, demonstrating efficiency and resilience in handling crises at important infrastructure sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

