IndiGo Partners with Norse Atlantic: Boeing 787-9 to Boost Global Reach

IndiGo airlines teams up with Norse Atlantic Airways to lease a Boeing 787-9, initiating operations in March 2025. This move aligns with IndiGo's strategy to expand its international presence, backed by plans to purchase 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The partnership may extend up to 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
IndiGo Airlines has entered into a significant agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways to damp lease a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. Set to arrive in India within weeks, this aircraft is expected to begin operations by March 2025. This partnership highlights IndiGo's strategic ambitions to broaden its global reach and deliver enhanced international travel options for its customers.

The agreement initially spans six months, with a provision to extend up to 18 months, pending regulatory consent. Both IndiGo and Norse are keen on exploring further opportunities to lease additional aircraft, aiming to deepen their collaborative efforts.

IndiGo's dedication to enhancing customer travel experience and its international footprint is evident in its recent order of 30 Airbus A350-900 wide-body aircraft, with an option for 70 more, set for delivery starting 2027. CEO Pieter Elbers affirmed this strategic move as part of IndiGo's vision to become a global player by 2030, while maintaining strong ties in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

